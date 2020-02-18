BitBall (BTB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $331,092.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $371,036.00 and $331,092.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,148.40 or 1.00133912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000471 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,512,393 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.