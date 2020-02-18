Bitblocks (BBK) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $398,222.00 and $19,365.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 218,266,167 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

