bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $417.23 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $417.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 33,299,700 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

