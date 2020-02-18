Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $67.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000196 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

