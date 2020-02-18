Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $125,523.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,381,965 coins and its circulating supply is 8,381,961 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

