Blacer Coin Reaches Market Cap of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00321488 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013258 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000454 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

