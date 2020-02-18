BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0394

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $18,032.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025930 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,783,019 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

