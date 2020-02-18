BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,445,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in BlackRock by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $564.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

