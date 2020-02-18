Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Reaches $5.09 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $1,590.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

