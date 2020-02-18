Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.