Blue Protocol (BLUE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $252,425.00 and $1.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00492546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.55 or 0.06223821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028054 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

