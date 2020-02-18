BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,601.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,964,452,465 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

