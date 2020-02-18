Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Boston Beer worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.68.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $16.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.00. 126,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,943. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.76.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.