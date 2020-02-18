Bottos Trading Down 13.6% This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $432,542.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00480889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.06225840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

