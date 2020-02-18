BoutsPro (BOUTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,621.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $145,621.00 and $33,777.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

