Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

