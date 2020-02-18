Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Stake Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Cabot worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Cabot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

