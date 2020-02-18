CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Cap of $335,809.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $335,809.00 and approximately $688.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

