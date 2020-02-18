California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 62,990 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of EVO Payments worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in EVO Payments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

