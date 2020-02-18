California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,415.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

