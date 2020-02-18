California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,363 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sunoco worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SUN opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

