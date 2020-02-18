California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 165,984 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Hecla Mining worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HL. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

