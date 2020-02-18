California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 24,865 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

RRR opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

