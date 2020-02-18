California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 49,908 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.