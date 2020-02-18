California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,107 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of BioTelemetry worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 406,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 72,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 151,163 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.