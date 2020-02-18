California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,600 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Irhythm Technologies worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 66.3% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.60. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

