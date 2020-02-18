California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Coherus Biosciences worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 241.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 846,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,279,922. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.