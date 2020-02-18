California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,775 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

