California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of 8X8 worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 8X8 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in 8X8 by 37.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. ValuEngine cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

