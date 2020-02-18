California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9,248.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

