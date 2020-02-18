California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Pra Group worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.