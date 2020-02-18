California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Instructure worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

In other news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INST stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31.

INST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.