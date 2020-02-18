California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.66 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35.

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $181,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

