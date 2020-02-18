California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 200,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $7,039,422.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,295 shares in the company, valued at $131,332,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $5,726,578.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,912 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 844,548 shares of company stock worth $38,445,166.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

