California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.74 Million Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.40% of Trueblue worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trueblue by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $651.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

