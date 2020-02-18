California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Veoneer worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VNE opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

