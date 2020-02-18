California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $161,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $238,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

