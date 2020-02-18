California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,200 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Skyline worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,546,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 276,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164 over the last 90 days.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

