California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,845 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $6,178,195.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,025 shares of company stock worth $25,340,733 over the last ninety days.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.