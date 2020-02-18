California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of CorVel worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $52,094.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,630 shares of company stock worth $391,175 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

