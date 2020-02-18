California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.66% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HT opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

