California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Uniti Group worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 1,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

