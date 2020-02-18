California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Radware worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Radware by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radware by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RDWR stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

