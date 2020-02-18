California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,479 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Trinseo worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trinseo by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

