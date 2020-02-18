Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 580,646 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $736,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

