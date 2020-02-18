Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

KMX stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

