Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 34,561 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 3.22. Cronos Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

