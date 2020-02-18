Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,415 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.