Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after buying an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,096,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.