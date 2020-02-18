Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

